774,000 jobs: Keyamo threatens to resign if…

The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo on Tuesday, threatened to resign his appointment if the 774,000 jobs approved by President Muhammadu Buhari under the special public works programme of National Directorate of Employment (NDE) for unskilled labour in rural areas is hijacked by politicians.

The pilot scheme programme was to be implemented in five local government areas in eight states, identified as Adamawa, Borno, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Jigawa, Katsina and Kwara.

He spoke at the inauguration of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Extended Special Public Works across the 774 local governments of the Federation in Abuja.

According to him, the programme was designed to mitigate the effect of unemployment in rural area through short term engagement of 1,000 unemployed persons per local government for a period of three months.

Beneficiaries, he noted, are engaged in drainage digging and clearance, irrigation canals clearance, rural feeder road maintenance and maintenance of the Great Green Wall nurseries, as well as orchards.

Others are traffic control, street cleaning, cleaning of public infrastructures like health centres, schools and the likes. A total of 40,000 direct transient jobs were expected to be created in the eight pilot states.

He said, “This is not for PDP or APC, who will want a slot from my local government because I am a politician, but I assure you it will not happen.

“I will leave this job if they want to insist that it will happen. Mr President is targeting ordinary Nigerians who are neither PDP or APC or just anything. They just want to get jobs, they just want to feed their family.

“This is not a time for us to empower our followers as politicians. We are going to dig deep, it is one of the recommendations you are going to make, that is why you are here.”

He further explained that the programme which is a dry season transient job project targets the rehabilitation/maintenance of public and social infrastructure with the participants largely drawn from the pool of unskilled rural persons.

He urged members of the committee to make recommendations on how best the projects can be executed.

“Recommend to us a model to adopt, we will meet Mr President for approval: the various interest groups, traditional rulers, NURTW representative of the people and so on; those who have direct contact with the people at the grassroots.

“Let us make it clear today that, we are not going to bow down to the pressure of any politician to come and hijack this programme. It will be well modelled, well-executed and it will reach ordinary Nigerians.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Islamic Teacher Who Keeps Over 500 Almajiri Girls And Boys Together Inside Mud House Arrested

An Islamic teacher who allegedly keeps over 500 boys and girls as almajiri in Zaria, Kaduna State, has been arrested and is currently being interrogated by the police. This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Human Development and Social Services, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, while speaking with newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday… Read full story

COVID-19: First Set Of Nigerians Abroad To Be Evacuated On Monday ― Foreign Affairs Minister

After several weeks of disappointment, the first set of Nigerians abroad anxious to return to the country would be evacuated by next Monday. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama made the disclosure on Tuesday at the weekly PTF briefing on COVID-19… Read full story

IG Orders Deployment Of Four CPs To Adamawa, Imo, Plateau, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the posting of four Commissioners of Police (CPs) to states and police formation. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja… Read full story

COVID-19: Sokoto Records Three Deaths As Cases Hit 19

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal has announced that three persons have died in the state as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19). The governor also disclosed that nine persons who had contact with the second confirmed COVID-19 patient in the state have also tested positive… Read full story

Constitution Review: How Far With NASS Ad Hoc Committee?

The ninth National Assembly has elected to undertake a review of the 1999 Constitution (as ammended) with a view to aligning its various provisions to contemporary political and economical concerns observed by Nigerians from all walks of life. As at the last count, there were over 40 bills seeking alteration of various sections of the constitution… Read full story

EDITORIAL: When Will The Chibok Girls Return?

ON April 14, the country marked the sixth anniversary of the abduction of 276 female students of Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, by Boko Haram terrorists. Since the terrorists invaded the school hostel and abducted the girls on April 14, 2014, the nation has been ill at ease; it has been a case… Read full story

Coronavirus: Ford To Lose $5 Billion In Second Quarter

Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Tuesday its second-quarter loss will more than double to $5 billion from $2 billion in the first quarter due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but said despite the ongoing crisis it has enough money to last for the remainder of 2020, Reuters reports… Read full story

Israel Pledges To Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation With Nigeria

The Embassy of Israel in Nigeria has pledged to strengthen the bilateral cooperation shared between Israel and Nigeria. The Deputy Head of Israeli Mission to Nigeria, Mr Yotam Kreiman, said this in a statement to commemorate the 72nd Independence Anniversary celebration of Israel… Read full story

COVID-19 Pandemic: CUPP Hails Buhari Over Total Lockdown Of Kano

Nigerian opposition parties under the umbrella of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Tuesday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering the total lockdown of Kano State over the ravaging deadly coronavirus pandemic in the state as earlier demanded by the coalition… Read full story

COVID-19: IMF Approves $3.4bn Emergency Support For Nigeria

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Tuesday, approved $3.4 billion in emergency financial assistance for Nigeria under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) to enable the country meet the urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story

COVID-19: IMF Approves $3.4bn Emergency Support For Nigeria

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Tuesday, approved $3.4 billion in emergency financial assistance for Nigeria under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) to enable the country meet the urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story