Economy to reopen within six weeks staggered in three phases of two weeks, says PTF

In line with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari issued during his last nationwide broadcast, the Presidential Task Force on the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has released sector-specific guidelines to contain the spread of the virus in the country.

The chairman of the task force and Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, who announced the guidelines during its briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, also outlined the plan to reopen the economy within six weeks staggered in three phases of two weeks each.

He said the idea of a phased reopening was to reduce the pains of socioeconomic disruptions and strengthen the response to the disease outbreak.

He said: “In line with the president’s directive in paragraphs 38-41 of his broadcast, the PTF has developed sector specific guidelines. The gradual reopening of the economy will span a total of six weeks broken into three tranches of two weeks each.

“This phased strategy is designed to reduce the pains of socioeconomic disruptions while strengthening our public health response which would ultimately reduce the recovery of our economy and provide succour to the poor and vulnerable.

“To underscore the collaborative efforts with sub-national levels of government, they are encouraged to provide leadership in engaging relevant associations responsible for various sectors e.g market associations and transport unions for orderly and effective implementation.

“Similarly, I want to emphasise the need for the security agencies to strictly enforce these new measures that have been put in place.

“Following the pronouncement of the president, it has become necessary to provide initial clarifications for Nigerians on some of the new measures such as the overnight curfew, inter-state travels and related matters.”

According to the guidelines, the overnight curfew is applicable nationwide from 8.00pm to 06.00am daily, effective Monday, 4th of May, 2020; inter-state travels are banned except for the movement of goods, agro-products, petroleum products, essential services such as directed by the president.

The management of various offices, premises and businesses that will be gradually reopened are mandated to ensure that the following preparatory steps are taken: fumigation and decontamination, arrangement made for physical distancing; and provision of hand sanitizers and hand washing facilities.

Others are that application of the policy on mandatory use of face masks; provision of thermometers for temperature checks; consideration must be given to persons living with disabilities while making all these arrangements.

The guidelines also require that increased communication with staff on COVID-19 and measures put in place; and any other measure that may be peculiar for the organisations and/or sector.

With regard to Kano State, he revealed that the situation there was being evaluated by PTF experts while 50 trucks of assorted grains have been delivered to the state.

He added: “In furtherance of tackling the situation in Kano, the technical team of public health experts sent by the PTF has begun the evaluation of the situation in the state, working in collaboration with the state’s team.

“I am pleased to also inform you that the operationalisation of the laboratories in Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and Bayero University Kano will considerably improve our response to the pandemic in Kano State.

“Additionally, fifty trucks of assorted grains have been sent to Kano and due for delivery within the next 48 hours.

“The PTF appreciates the cooperation of the governor and the medical team in Kano State.”

