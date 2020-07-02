Men’s mental health

B ABA Goni is a 42-year-old bank manager who has always provided responsibly for his family. He is proud to take care of his parents, younger siblings as well as his wife and three children. The younger children are in a good boarding school, while the eldest is already in a private university. His wife is a pharmacist and she runs a successful pharmacy shop.

He sometimes had a sneaky suspicion that she may actually be making more money than he, but it was not a problem as it is his responsibility to cater for the family and he was comfortably able to do so. Until things started going down south. The economic recession hit his bank hard and the bank retrenched more than half of the non-essential staff, while management staff like him were placed on half salary.

This situation has persisted for 10 months now. Unfortunately for him, he had just taken a loan facility two months earlier to complete his duplex along Lagos Road GRA. After all, all his friends and family had been harassing him that he was still living in a rented apartment.

However, his repayment plan took about 30 per cent of his salary but he was living comfortably on the balance of 70 per cent of his salary. But with his salary reduced by half now, he is still servicing the loan with 30 per cent, which effectively means he only has 20 per cent of his usual income to live on now.

Of course, this is nowhere near sufficient and he started worrying about paying bills and keeping up appearances. If his family needs anything, he would rather die than admit that he doesn’t have the money. So, he resorted to borrowing from friends and family to cover up his shortfalls. He increasingly became anxious, irritable and was becoming depressed.

His best friend, Ali Modu advised him to confide in his wife and re-strategise his financial expenses – she may even be able to help him out, but he refused. His pride will not allow him to ask her for financial support. It will mean that he will lose face and be seen as less than a man, or be made fun of as a man who cannot provide for his family. He resolved he would keep managing until things get better.

Discussion

There is a false myth that has been perpetuated since men were small boys, that they have to be tough, and should not cry or show emotions. Any sign of weakness means they are not really men. Yet, we know that men and women are human beings with the same brain and emotions. Men experience the same emotions as women, can feel pain, hurt, shame, rejection, loss of self- confidence etc.

Furthermore, men also suffer from mental disorders, and have a higher risk for many serious mental disorders. They are two to three times more likely to abuse drugs than women and are five times more likely to die from suicide than women. The number of men who die every year from alcohol-related complications in the United States are more than twice (62,000) the number of women (26,000) who die from similar causes – according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA).

Yet, there is a lot of shame and stigma associated with men admitting they have emotional difficulties, talk less of seeking help or treatment for them. It is, therefore, not surprising that men are less likely than women to seek help until things deteriorate very badly, and they can no longer pretend that all is well.

There is also the added societal pressure of stereotyping men as always strong, stoic and quietly enduring pain without complaints as is depicted by all heroic characters from the movies to comics and cartoons. Thus, any divergent behaviour is frowned upon and viewed as a failing or weakness that is unbecoming of a real man.

When you add the super-imposed pressure of being financially responsible and catering for a family – especially when there are false or unrealistic expectations of a minimum standard of comfort, then the stage is set for a crash that may result in emotional problems.

Or some will resort to alcohol and drugs as a coping strategy – which ultimately compounds the problem. In the case of Baba Goni, his wife was in a good position to bail him out, but his inhibitions were self-imposed.

Ultimately, many men fail to take action to protect their emotional wellbeing and would rather suffer and die in silence. It’s high time we began to focus on the mental health of boys and men. This will require unlearning wrong concepts that have become unconsciously ingrained, while learning new ways of doing things. One of the areas that most men need to learn and do better is communication skills.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Threatens To Revoke Shehu Sani’s Bail

The Federal High Court, Abuja, Monday, said it would revoke the bail granted Senator Shehu Sani if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date for the trial of the two-count criminal charges preferred against him by the

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission… Read Full Story

Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security Officer

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Aliyu Abubakar Musa, as his Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO). He replaces Commissioner of Police (CP) Abdulkarim Dauda, who was recently redeployed… Read Full Story

APC: Buni-Led Caretaker Committee Promises True Reconciliation

As part of measure to make progress on its mandate in reconciling all factions in the ruling All Progressives Congress, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led committee has promised to embark on genuine reconciliation of all party leaders and members ahead of the planned convention… Read Full Story

NITDA Can Finance Nigeria’s Annual Budget ―Reps Public Account

The House of Representatives says the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has the wherewithal to finance the country’s annual budget if given the necessary environment… Read Full Story

No Fee Is Charged For NIS Recruitment ― CG

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has warned applicants against patronising fake recruitment sites as no fee was charged for NIS recruitment. The Comptroller General, NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, gave the warning in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPEO), Mr Sunday James… Read Full Story

Inside Ibadan Slums Where Water Scarcity, Open Defecation Thwart Efforts At Ending COVID-19 Pandemic

Ibadan, Nigeria’s third most populous city, wears rusted zinc-roof like a royal hat. Weak bricks, cracked and patchy walls are strewn all about the outskirts of the city. The waft of open sewage soaks the air… Read Full Story

Buhari To Perform Virtual Flag-Off Of Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, conduct a virtual flag-off of the 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline construction project, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said… Read Full Story

Whistleblower Allegation Of $1bn In Unity Bank Account False ― NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has refuted claims that it has an account containing $1bn in Unity Bank Plc. In a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of the NPA, Jatto Adams, the agency said that the account number being peddled in public glare by the whistleblower… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Over 2 Million Transport Workers In Critical Condition —Wabba

The President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, has cried out that over two million of the congress affiliate members in the road transport sector are worst hit by the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown; and are in critical condition, dying in silence… Read Full Story