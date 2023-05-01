The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) chairman for Akwa Ibom state, Comrade Sunny, has issued a stern warning to fuel marketers in the state over their alleged involvement in price gouging and fuel diversion.

During the May Day celebration at the Ibom Hall Grounds in Uyo, the chairman announced that the union had set up a task force of workers to monitor petroleum products and collaborate with government agencies to put an end to such illegal practices.

According to Comrade Sunny, it is alarming that a litre of fuel sells for as much as N240 to N270 in the state, despite the federal government’s approved pump price of N185 per litre.

He noted that some marketers even sold petrol for as high as N400 per litre last month. The NLC chairman emphasized that the union would not tolerate such oppression of workers by unscrupulous marketers.

“Henceforth, we shall not hesitate to picket any filling station found culpable in unnecessary price increases and diversion of their products meant for the state to unknown locations will be resisted,” he warned.

The chairman called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Uyo to make funds available to commercial banks for payment at the counter and in Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) to alleviate the suffering of workers and the masses.

Meanwhile, Governor Udom Emmanuel assured the NLC that consequential pension adjustments for retirees were being worked on, and all outstanding pensions and allowances for medical doctors on housemanship would be cleared before he vacates office on May 29. Emmanuel also stated that the disagreement on promotion arrears of 2011 – 2016 for teachers would be resolved.

“We have done the 2022 promotion. 2022 promotion has been signed, and I would be surprised if the Head of Service has not circulated that because that should go for implementation. 2023 promotion will be done after the appraisal of your performance in 2023,” he said.

The governor added that his administration had been intervening in the local government sector every month to assist in the payment of leave grants to primary school teachers and local government workers.

He acknowledged that the structure of the nation’s fiscal responsibility made it challenging to support the third tier of government, but he promised to suspend some projects and intervene immediately to address the issue.

The theme for the 2023 May Day celebration was “Workers’ Rights and Economic Justice.”





