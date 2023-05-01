The Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA) in Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna state has said that no fewer than 518 people have been killed by armed militia in the area since 2017.

It also said that within the last six years, 20 villages were displaced, while 18 villages were burnt down by armed militia.

Speaking shortly after a protest held by the community at Samuru Kataf on Monday, the President of ACDA, Samuel Achi said “Enough is Enough.

“We also want to make it very clear that henceforth any attack on any of our communities will attract a total no go area for rearing cows.”

Achi called on the incoming administration to strive to ensure inclusive governance and improve security and development in Atyap land and many other areas ravaged by killings in the state.

He also alleged that security agencies posted to the area to secure the area and provide security to the people of playing double standard.

“Instead of performing their primary assignment of securing all lives and properties of the communities they’re taking sides,” he added.

ACDA also dispelled the claim that traditional and community leaders in Zango Kataf chiefdom have failed to control their people especially the youths as been alleged by the commander of Operation Safe Haven, General Timothy Opurum.

Instead, he said the traditional institutions have played and continue to play a key role in the maintenance of peace in the area by conducting a series of meetings between the warring groups.

For instance,he explained that some of the bold steps taken include the removal of roadblocks in the area as well as the provision of support to security agencies deployed to the area.

“In fact, His Excellency the Governor of Kaduna State had on many occasions commended the Agwatap (paramount ruler) for the bold and practical actions towards maintaining peace in Atyap land.





Also speaking, the Chairman of Zango Kataf Local Government Area, Francis Sani, called on the federal and state governments as well as the international community to come to the aid of his people in terms of providing medication, housing, food items to the displaced people.

