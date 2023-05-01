The Labour Party of Nigeria has issued a statement, declaring that until their party forms the government, workers in the country will continue to protest over various industrial disputes.

In a message addressed to members of the Labour Union, the party’s Acting National Publicity Secretary, Pastor Obiorah Ifoh, stated that the Nigerian workers will not receive the benefits of a robust system that promotes the dignity of labour unless they have good leadership and an economic boom.

According to the party, this will only be possible if the stolen mandate of the Nigerian people is given to the Labour Party to administer Nigeria.

“We want to appreciate the workers profusely for this massive support. All these feats would not have been possible were it not because of the support of Nigerian workers and the Nigerian people.

We are using this opportunity of May Day to assure the workers that we will continue to struggle until we recover our stolen mandate.

Macbeth said, if you murder sleep, you will sleep no more. Those who have stolen our mandate will not sleep until we recover our mandate.”

The Labour Party emphasized that they have implicit confidence in the court system to do the right thing, and they have chosen to remain law-abiding, despite the pressure from the people who want to take to the streets.

The party expressed its determination to continue the struggle to defend Nigerian workers and the Nigerian people, saying, “We refuse to be distracted, we remain focused on our mandate, and we will continue to fight and defend Nigerian workers and defend Nigerian people.”

The statement further highlighted the inadequate minimum wage in Nigeria, stating that the current N30,000 minimum wage is an insult to the workers as it cannot cater to their needs.

The party pointed out that the founding fathers of the country had contemplated it as a Welfare state, with the provision of Chapter Two of the Constitution emphatically stating that the security and welfare of the citizens shall be the principal purpose of government.

“We have had enough of protests and strikes in Nigeria. Workers must work hard and fight for a Labour government because it is only when we have a Labour Party government that workers will heave a sigh of relief from their suffering, poor wages, poor working conditions, and the situation they found themselves currently.”





The party urged all workers to be united with the Labour Party to struggle for their stolen mandate and the sustenance of concentrated engagement until a Labour Government is engaged, emphasizing that a Labour government would work for the workers, the poor, the downtrodden, and the vast majority of the people.

The party cited Brazil and Australia as examples of countries that have been able to enthrone workers’ governments, stating that workers in those countries no longer protest on the streets because they sit at the table with their employers and negotiate wages, working conditions, and workers’ welfare.

