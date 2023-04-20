Yobe State Governor, Mallam Mai Buni and the Oluwo of Iwo land, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, have called on Nigerians to pray for a peaceful and successful transition of power in the country.

The Yobe State governor made the demand in his Eid-el-fitr message to Muslim faithful.

The Governor who urged the faithful to pray for a lasting peace and prosperity in Yobe state and Nigeria, noted that the message of the Ramadan fasting period should not be lost on them.

He noted that the Ramadan fasting inculcates patience, devotion, self-control, truthfulness, humility, kindness, tolerance, forgiveness and other virtues of Islam which should be maintained after the fasting period.

He reminded the faithful to give out Zakatul Fitr to the needy as a climax to the one month religious obligation.

“Giving out measures of foodstuff to the poor and needy among us as stipulated by Islam is an act of worship that strengthens the bond of unity and promotes happiness, mercy and love.

“Let us also be reminded that the Sallah celebration is also a period of sacrifice and generosity. We should continue to be generous to our neighbours to make life more meaningful to others.

“I wish to express my utmost gratitude to Almighty Allah for the relative peace enjoyed across the state. We should not lose faith by the sad and unfortunate killing of some people around Buni Gari in Gujba Local Government Area.

“It is with sadness that we also recorded the sad car crash in Damaturu killing some and injuring others.

“May the souls of the departed rest in Peace and, l wish the victims hospitalised speedy recovery” Governor Buni prayed.

He commended the security agencies for their commitment to duty, urging them to remain vigilant and proactive to curb the menace of bad elements.





On his part, Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has called on Nigerians most especially the Muslims to be more dedicated to the way of God.

In an Eid Il Fitri message made available by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, Oba Akanbi enjoined Muslims to resign and dedicate themselves to oneness of God and not what HE created.

Oluwo equally tasked Muslims to pray for a peaceful power transition in Nigeria ahead of May 29th swearing in.

“I felicitate with Nigerians most especially the Muslims on successful completion of 2023 Ramadan. I charge Muslim faithful to sustain their dedication to God after the month of Ramadan. Desist from worshipping the created by resigning fully to the Creator “

“I task us all to turn to God, pray for peaceful transition ahead of the May 29th, 2023 swearing in of the new leaders in Nigeria “

“I pray for a hitch-free celebration. We will all witness many more on earth in promotional testimonies “.

