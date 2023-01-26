MAPOLY gets new registrar, polytechnic librarian

The Governing Council of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta has approved the appointments of Mrs Olubunmi Olubukola Elewodalu and Mrs Basirat Olayinka Akintunde as the registrar and polytechnic librarian respectively.

Both appointments took a retrospective effect from Monday, 22 December, 2022 for a single non-renewable term of five years.

By the appointment, Mrs Elewodalu became the sixth and second female registrar and the first to hail from the Remo region of Ogun State.

She succeeded Mr Emmanuel Adeleye, who retired on December 21, 2022.

Elewodalu joined the services of the polytechnic as an Administrative Officer I in 1996 and rose through the ranks.

Until her appointment, she was the deputy registrar, Academic Affairs Division I of the polytechnic, the post she held since 2019.

She is a 1992 graduate of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri, Borno State.

She attended the prestigious University of Ibadan and obtained her first and Master’s degrees in Managerial Psychology and Educational Management in 2008 and 2019 respectively.

Mrs Olubunmi Elewodalu is happily married to a seasoned journalist, Mr Austine Elewodalu.

In the same vein, Mrs Basirat Olayinka Akintunde, a chartered librarian, licensed by the Librarian Registration Council of Nigeria (LRCN) joined the services of the polytechnic as Librarian in 2002.





She had her first degree (Bachelor of Arts) in Islamic Studies at the University of Ilorin in 1992 and proceeded to the University of Ibadan, for her Master’s in Library and Information Studies in 2001.

Presently, Mrs Akintunde is a Ph.D student of Information Resources Management at Babcock University, Ilishan Remo, Ogun State.

Until her appointment, she was the acting head of the Polytechnic Library.

Mrs Basirat Akintunde is happily married to Mr K. A. Akintunde.