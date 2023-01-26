Egbeda/Ona-Ara Fed Constituency: Group drums support for Accord reps candidate

Ahead of this year’s general elections, a youth group, Egbeda Youth Vanguard, has pledged support for the candidate of Accord Party, Honourable Akinjide Kazeem Akinola, who is contesting for the Egbeda/Ona-Ona Federal Representatives seat.

The group in a statement by its coordinator and the Secretary, Mr segun Titilayo and Mr Hussain Babatunde respectively, issued after a meeting attended by a large number of members in Egbeda/ Ona-Ara, described Mr Akinjide as the best candidate to represent people of the area at National Assembly.

According to him, “the candidacy of Mr Akinola has gotten the required endorsement and acceptability from the nooks and crannies of his constituency which enables him to stand out among other contestants.”

“We are satisfactorily convinced about his candidacy. He has displayed total commitment to human and community development within his utmost capacity and visibility of needs of his constituency.”

The statement further disclosed that the group had decided not to relent in their effort to support his political ambition and therefore called on the people of the federal constituency to support him.

