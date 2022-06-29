MAPOLY ASUP threatens industrial action, gives govt 21-day ultimatum to address staff welfare, other issues

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) Abeokuta has given the Ogun State Government a 21-day ultimatum to address issues bordering on the welfare of lecturers, sustenance of the institution among others.

Failure to address these issues including the reluctance of the government to domesticate the Federal Polytechnic Act and the failure of the government to announce a substantive Rector for the institution and others, the union threatened to declare an industrial dispute at the end of the ultimatum.

The union stated this while arising from its emergency congress held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, according to a communique jointly signed by its chairman and general secretary, Babatunde Osifalujo and Tomisi Adegunle respectively, a copy of which was sighted by Tribune Online on Wednesday.

In the communique with reference number ASUP/MAP/Gov./06/2022/1 which was addressed to Governor Dapo Abiodun and MAPOLY rector, the union decried the dwindling quality of education given to the students population as a result of almost non-existence of power supply and materials for practical use in the various laboratories.

It also accused the government and management of failing to respond to the NBTE normative document sent to the government through the management of the institution and the persistent neglect of the government and management to the plight of staff welfare while arguing that the polytechnic is solely run on internally generated revenue.

“Consequent to an exhaustive deliberation on the foregoing issues, the Congress resolved and demand:

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The improvement of electricity supply in the Polytechnic as the non-availability of power supply has become inimical to lecture deliveries and is depriving students from having hands-on practical experience in various laboratories, studios and workshops.





“The Ogun State Government should urgently domesticate and implement the Federal Polytechnic (Amendment) Act, 2019 in Moshood Abiola Polytechnic as specified by NBTE as a condition for the much-awaited accreditation and as a standard of measure in running an efficient polytechnic in Nigeria.

“The practice of 100% reliance on internally generated revenue (IGR) as the only source of monthly wages/salaries payments in the polytechnic should be truncated herewith as the union calls on the government of Ogun State to rise up to its responsibilities as the owner and employer of labour in the polytechnic.

“Moshood Abiola Polytechnic is an Ogun State Government-owned institution and should not be run like a private entity, as such the practice of the government advancing financial aid to the Polytechnic for salary payment in time of need/IGR insufficiency and later claim it as a loan even with interest charges to the institution or in lieu of MAPOLY statutory allocations for several months had further impoverish the polytechnic and it is not acceptable to us.

“Appointment of substantive rector and convocation of a progressive Governing Council which we have been denied and negatively impacting on the smooth running of the polytechnic since 2018. Again, this will redress the incessant delay in salary approval and payment.

“Implementation and payment of minimum wages for workers in the Polytechnic in accordance with the NBTE template, including arrears, as already being enjoyed by our counterparts in the Ogun State civil service effective from October 2021.

“Remittance of 55 months accumulated pension deductions from staff salaries accompanied with its counterpart funding by the Polytechnic to the respective Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) for each member of staff.

“Implementation of all backlog of appointments and promotions of staff; including the conclusion of appointments for 2018 and the commencement of promotions for 2020.

“Payment of over 27 months outstanding check-off dues deductions to the union.

“In light of the various circumstances enumerated above, the Union hereby give a 21 days ultimatum to the Ogun State Government and Management of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic to attend to all of these issues raised, failure of which shall result in the declaration of an industrial dispute by the union,” the communique read.

How Ekweremadu, Wife Planned To Traffic Boy To UK To Harvest His Kidney For Ailing Daughter ― British Police

MAPOLY ASUP threatens industrial action, gives govt 21-day ultimatum to address staff welfare, other issues

Ògògó Taiwo Hassan Spotted Fighting With A Street Boy In His Hometown

MAPOLY ASUP threatens industrial action, gives govt 21-day ultimatum to address staff welfare, other issues