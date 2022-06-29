TAJBank charts roadmap for future growth at 3rd AGM

Basking in the impressive financial and other operational performance indices recorded since it debuted as a non-interest bank in Nigeria two years ago, the board and management of TAJBank Limited on Wednesday highlighted indices to ensure its continuous and sustainable growth in the years ahead.

The Managing Director/CEO of the bank, Mr Hamid Joda, in his report at the bank’s 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Abuja, attributed the performances of the non-interest lender over the past two years to innovativeness in key areas of customer-centric service delivery powered by world-class technologies and solutions, human resource capacity building and shareholders and customers’ growing confidence.

Specifically, the seasoned banker listed the key objectives considered crucial to transforming TAJBank into an industry leader in the years ahead including, securing a license to make TAJBank a national bank by the second quarter of 2022; and promoting financial inclusion by leveraging various channels and touchpoints, especially through the bank’s electronic platforms.

In addition, Joda told the shareholders that one of their objectives was to make TAJBank “be recognized as the market leader in the non-interest industry in Nigeria” and that another major strategy is to “expand its branch network across state capitals/major commercial centres in Nigeria to offer non-interest banking product and services to the understand markets.”

He also spoke on plans to grow the bank’s agency network to 100,000 agents by 2025 thereby reducing the financial exclusion rate, and transforming TAJBank into a leading digital bank in the country before the end of this year.

He expatiated: “Our success in 2021 demonstrates that we not only kept our commitment to our stakeholders, but we are growing in a sustainable manner so that we can continue to enhance value to society while also generating the revenue our shareholders will appreciate.

“We are constantly improving our operations so that we can respond to our clients’ ever-changing needs in their daily lives more efficiently and effectively. We are also pushing ourselves further beyond our comfort zones to provide a viable financial platform for all our stakeholders”, Joda added.

Earlier in his statement, the bank’s Chairman, Alhaji Tanko Gwamma, reported that TAJBank attracted and retained more customers, and recorded exponential growth in its risk asset base, while it is committed to achieving the required regulatory metrics, as well as pursuing strong growth in its balance sheet items, amongst other positive indices.

He enthused: “I am delighted to inform you that the future of the Bank is outstandingly bright and beautiful. We are confident to state that our exceptional service delivery, robust technological deployment, and responsive operational system yielded the excellent performance we have recorded so far.”





