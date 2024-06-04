In a shocking incident in Kaduna State, a newlywed woman named Habiba Ibrahim stands accused of assaulting her husband, Salisu Idris, by reportedly cutting his manhood while he slept.

The incident, which occurred on May 26, has left the community baffled and the victim fighting for his life.

Salisu Idris, a 40-year-old commercial motorcycle rider residing in Kudan, Kaduna State, recounted the harrowing experience.

He mentioned returning home from early morning prayers and laying down to rest when his wife suddenly attacked him with a sharp knife.

Thanks to the timely intervention of neighbours who heard his cries for help, he narrowly escaped a potentially fatal injury.

The couple, who had been married for just four months, had no apparent issues before the attack.

Salisu expressed bewilderment at his wife’s actions, emphasising their love for each other and the absence of prior misunderstandings.

Following the assault, Salisu was rushed to a local hospital in Kudan before being transferred to the General Hospital in Makarfi.

His condition warranted further treatment at Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital in Zaria, where medical professionals fought to save his life.

“At the moment, I am more concerned about my condition. I am afraid of remarrying because of this incident,” he said.

Salisu’s mother, Rabi Salisu, who now cares for him at his hospital bedside, expressed shock over the incident.

She revealed that despite not living in the same compound, Salisu had never complained about his wife’s behaviour.

Additionally, Habiba’s parents have expressed concern and offered to cover Salisu’s medical expenses.

Efforts to obtain comments from medical personnel regarding Salisu’s condition were unsuccessful.

Similarly, the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansur Hassan, could not be reached for a statement on the matter.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE