Managing damaged hair

At one time or the other, many women, especially once they cross age 40, have one challenge or the other with their hair; if it is not broken edges, it may be hair breakage, thinning or such challenges. And because a woman’s hair is her crown, many women spend a lot trying to repair damaged hair and hairlines.

Though many find it embarrassing, hair damage is a natural phenomenon that is aggravated by human factor. Hair is dead tissue and consequently can’t regenerate itself, this is why repair can be tedious and healthy hair depends on the owner for it to be healthy.

How individuals maintain and take care of their hair determines the strength, malleability, appearance, and manageability of the hair according to experts. And usually, long hair is more difficult to maintain than short hair.

Also, each individual has peculiarities in the type of hair they have; coarse, soft, light or full and the type and texture determines a lot on how to handle and maintain the hair and what works for one person may necessarily not be the solution to the other person’s challenge even when hair texture looks similar.

What causes hair damage and how can hair be repaired without stress?

Hair colouring: Colouring the hair is in vogue now and women across all ages experiment with colours. The truth however is that there is always going to be different degrees of damage to hair strands during the coloring process from the chemicals in hair dye because during the dyeing process, the chemicals penetrate the cuticle which is the protective outer layer of hair strands and the hair is bleached to remove its natural color and give it a new colour.

Heat: excessive heat from blow-dryer is also a major factor in hair damage. Too much use of heat causes hair damage. While using high temperature and hot tools do not necessarily mean major damage, wrong temperature and excessive heat can damage hair and using lower heat gets the job done.

Wrong hair brushes: it is not all hair brushes that are good for particular hair textures. Use of hair brushes that are gentle on both hair and scalp is a right method because bristle brushes scratch away parts of the hair’s protective layers, weaken strands and increase porosity.” Another pro to look for: a vented, cushioned base.

Tight hairstyles are guaranteed to put strain on the scalp and remove hair edges, cause hair loss, breakage, painful sores as well as and scabs.

Don’t carry particular hair style for too long as this can lead to tangling, dryness, and more breakage.

The way the hair is brushed is also important because vigorous brushing of the hair, especially with a scratchy brush is an invitation to major breakage. S

Avoid dryness of the scalp as this can lead to dry and white flakes on the hair and cause hair damage.

Avoiding hair damage

Use less bleach or less-permanent formulas and ammonia





Use low heat and heat protector

Use brush with rounded, flexible plastic prongs

Use the right shampoo

Don’t allow hairstyles stay too long

Use the proper style of brushing

