2023: Hoodlums destroy SDP House of Reps candidate’s billboard

Unidentified hoodlums have destroyed the campaign billboard of House of Representatives candidate in Ibadan North East/ Ibadan South East federal constituency on the platform of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Hon. Deji Aboderin.

The billboard situated at Challenge Roundabout was destroyed in the early hours of Wednesday.

The destruction is coming few hours after some hoodlums attacked some members of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC members who had staged a solidarity walk in support of APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, were attacked on Tuesday in Ibadan.

It was however learnt that the hoodlums caught many of the residents unaware when they carried out the destruction.

The billboard was erected few days after the commencement of the presidential and National Assembly campaign.

The SDP candidate, Aboderin who confirmed the incident on Wednesday called the attention of the security agencies to the incident.

He said: “My billboard was destroyed at Challenge Roundabout in the early hours of today in the night.

“The role of the government is to protect the lives and property of the people, but at the moment, they are not being protected.

“Some people went ahead to destroy my billboard. That is injustice.

“So, I am calling the attention of the security agencies to be aware of this incident. We don’t want this to continue.”

