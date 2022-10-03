Man slumps, dies after drinking local gin in Plateau

By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
A man identified as Alex Umar has died in the Bokkos local government area of Plateau State after consuming ten bottles of local gin, otherwise referred to as’ ogogoro. ”

Tribune Online learnt that the deceased who had always drank himself to a stupor and would sleep in front of shops or in gutters approached a drinking joint and demanded eleven bottles of gin.

It was learnt that the woman selling the drink asked him what he wanted to do with the eleven bottles, but he responded that he had the capacity to take more than the eleven bottles.

An eye witness disclosed that the man sat at the corner of the shop and began to consume the drinks one after the other but suddenly fell down while on the ten bottles with blood coming out of his mouth and nose.

It was further gathered that all attempts to revamp him proved abortive but he died on the way to the nearby health centre at the local government while the person who sold the drink to him took to her heels immediately after it was discovered that the man had given up the ghost.

The Nigerian Tribune further learnt that the joint where the incident occurred has been sealed off by the local security outfit in the area while the owner of the joint and those within the vicinity are on the run for fear of being arrested.

All attempts to confirm the incident from the spokesman of the State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, proved abortive as he could not be reached on his phone.

