Man gets 2 years jail term over illegal possession of 367 PVCs

THE ward chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yautar, Gabasawa LGA of Kano State, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for unlawful possession of 367 permanent voters cards (PVCs) bearing different names, contrary to section 22 (a) of the Electoral Act, 2022 as amended.

Magistrate Faroukh Ibrahim Umar on Monday sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the two-count charge against him.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Aminu Ali, on October 10, 2022 at about 2100hrs conspired with one Aminu Manga Zakirai of Gabasawa LGA Kano and collected people’s voters cards.

For the offence of criminal conspiracy, contrary to section 97 of the Penal Code Law, the court consequently, sentenced the convict to six months in jail with the option of N50,000 fine.

Magistrate Umar however gave the convict an option of N500,000.

