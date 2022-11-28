2023: Dele Momodu, Sowore, ex-APC aspirants fix roundtable for Abuja

The Director of Communications for Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, will on Tuesday have a political roundtable with the presidential candidate of African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore; former aspirant of the All Progressive Congress, Tein Jack-Rich and a number of young politicians in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by the programme convener and APC youngest presidential aspirant, Nicolas Felix.

Felix, who is also the Deputy Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, disclosed that the event will take place at Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja..

Other notable young politicians expected at the event include presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Adamu Garba; Labour Party’s senatorial candidate, Eragbe Anslem; former Deputy Governor of Central Bank and presidential flag bearer of African Democratic Congress, Kingsley Moghalu; presidential candidate of African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore and presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress, Ahmed Buhari.

The statement partly read, “The special roundtable discussion will bother on youth participation in elections, and most importantly, governance ahead of the 2023 elections. We have observed over time that youths are used during elections but forgotten after elections.

“As former candidates and aspirants, we want to join forces together to ensure we have youth ministers and head of parastatals and much more.

“All of us will speak during the open session with media and youths. We will also have a private session to discuss the way forward and before the election, we will adopt one of the candidates who agree to our terms and ensure the youth vote for him.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC Area Office In Ebonyi Set Ablaze, PVCs, Ballot Boxes Burnt

Three weeks after the Independent National Electoral Commission, ( INEC) Area offices in Abeokuta and Ede in Ogun and Osun States, respectively were set ablaze, the Commission has suffered another attack…

Governor Adeleke Makes First Appointments, Names SSG, Chief Of Staff, Spokesperson

Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Sunday announced the appointment of Mr Teslim Igbalaye, former Local Government and ALGON chairman as the Secretary to the State Government…

“Restructured Or Repainted,” New Naira Notes Will Replace Old Ones, Emefiele Insists

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele has insisted that it does not matter how Nigerians describe the newly redesigned naira notes…





8 Signs You Need Glasses

The eye is the light of the body, when the eye goes bad the whole body is thrown into utter darkness. The question of who needs glasses is one that has been on for a long time…