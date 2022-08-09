Man dies as fire guts house in Delta

A middle-aged man, identified as Daniel (a.k.a Malaysia) was burnt to death in his apartment in Delta, late night on Monday.

The incident happened at Omene Road, Sapele, Sapele local government area of Delta State.

Witnesses said he had cried for help when the fire engulfed his abode, but got encircled in the inferno when neighbours attempted to help out. He died in the inferno before help could reach him.

One of the neighbours said being often drunk, Malaysia, who has a wife and a child, was thought to be in his usual elements when they heard him crying for help.

Another neighbour simply identified as Sammy, said he heard him cry for help but before they could reach him, the fire had completely engulfed the building.

It was gathered that operatives of the Delta State Fire Service could do little to salvage the situation as the building is located in a swampy area and thus inaccessible.

As of the time of filing the report, the charred remains of Daniel, said to be easygoing, had been conveyed from the scene and police approval for burial is awaited by family members.

Although operatives of the fire service declined comments, it was suspected that the fire must have been ignited by a lit candle after a public power outage.