Lady Ada Chukwudozie, Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone, has bagged the Chemical Society of Nigeria (CSN) fellowship award.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the award was bestowed on her at the just concluded CSN’s 46th International Conference Workshop and Exhibition, held at Stamford Hotel, off Secretariat Road Awka, over the weekend.

President of the Chemical Society of Nigeria (CSN), Prof. Moses Nkem Chendo, while presenting the award, said the aim of the award is to stimulate entrepreneurship consciousness and reward innovation, creativity and hard work among Nigerians.

He noted that Lady Chukwudozie in her business World and other facets of human endeavours has not only achieved great success but has been a responsible corporate citizen, impacting society and the environment.

“She has been innovative and forward-thinking and has taken many bold steps to shape the future of MAN in the South East region and the country at large.

Prof. Chendo noted that CSN impact is of critical importance to productivity in the realisation of the country’s economic emancipation.

“No country in the World can be self-reliant and competitive in the international industrial market without the development of the Chemical sectors of the economy.

‘‘Without chemicals, no nation can enhance the quality of life of its citizenry as well as be self-reliant and competitive in the market because everything we are using as humans (clothes, shoes writing materials and so on), emanates from Chemical. CSN is indeed one of the most important determinants of socio-economic growth, wealth creation, employment generation and overall improved standard of living,” he said.

He appealed to government at all levels to focus more on establishing cottage industries to help curb the high rate of unemployment in the country.

He thanked the State Governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo for providing the Society with a conducive environment before, during and after the programme.

In her remark, Lady Chukwudozie, expressed her excitement at the fellowship award, adding she felt honoured and encouraged that her advocacy for good governance and industrialisation in Nigeria was being recognised.





She charged young entrepreneurs, particularly women, to be very focused and embrace hard work to attain great success and contribute their quota to the development of Nigeria.

She stressed the need for government to focus and channel its resources on tackling the country’s insecurity situation, to make the environment safer for investments and businesses to thrive.

Lady Chukwudozie graduated from the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu, where she studied Chemical Engineering.

She also holds an honorary doctorate degree from European-American University and has undergone several training programmes within and outside Nigeria, cutting across Management, Entrepreneurship, International Trading as well as Oil & Gas.

