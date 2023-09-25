The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja envisages cloudy skies on Monday with spells of sunshine over the northern region and prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, and Kaduna States in the morning hours.

According to it, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, and Kaduna States later in the day.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are anticipated over the North Central region, with chances of thunderstorms over parts of the Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory in the morning hours.

“Further into the day, thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory. A cloudy atmosphere is expected over the inland states of the South and the coastal states during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms with moderate rains are anticipated over parts of Ondo, Ekiti, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States,” it said.

The agency predicted cloudy skies with sunshine intervals over the northern region on Tuesday in the morning hours.

It forecast thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, and Bauchi States in the afternoon and evening hours, with a cloudy atmosphere and spells of sunshine over the North Central region in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi, Plateau, and Niger States.

“A cloudy atmosphere should prevail over the inland cities of the South and the coastal belt, with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of Abia, Ebonyi, Imo, Oyo, Edo, Ondo, Delta, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States,” it said.





NiMet forecasts cloudy skies with sunshine intervals on Wednesday over the northern region, with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi State.

It anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Zamfara and Kaduna States later in the day.

According to NiMet, a cloudy atmosphere with spells of sunshine is anticipated over the North Central region in the morning hours, with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Kwara, and Niger States.

The agency predicted thunderstorms over Kogi, Nasarawa, and Benue States later in the day.

It forecasts a cloudy atmosphere over the inland cities of the South and the coastal belt, with prospects of rain over Oyo, Ogun, Edo, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States in the morning hours.

The agency envisaged chances of thunderstorms and rains over parts of Ondo, Edo, Enugu, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Rivers, and Bayelsa States in the afternoon.

According to NiMet, moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods.

The public is advised to take the necessary precautions and avoid driving and walking through flood waters.

“Strong winds are likely to precede and accompany the thunderstorms, especially in the northern region, where citizens are advised to take necessary safety precautions.

“Disaster risk managers, agencies, and individuals should be proactive to avert the loss of lives and property during the rainy season.

“All airline operators are advised to avail themselves of weather reports and alerts periodically from NiMet for effective planning for their operations,” it stated.

