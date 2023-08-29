A Kano State Shari’a Court has sentenced a 45-year-old man, Usaini Hamisu, to one year in a Correctional Centre for stealing two cows worth N700,000.

Hamisu, who resides at Dorayi Quarters in Kano, was arraigned on a count of theft.

The Presiding Judge, Malam Nura Yusuf-Ahmad, who sentenced Hamisu to one year in a correctional centre, gave him the option to pay a N50,000 fine.

The judge also ordered the police to return the cows to the complainant.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Mr Aliyu Abideen, had informed the court that one Garba Audu of Kazawa village, Minjibir Local Government Area of Kano State, reported the matter at Zango Police Division Kano on Aug. 24.

Abideen said that on the same date, at about 2:00 a.m., the defendant went to the complainant’s house situated in Kazawa village and stole his two bulls worth N700,000.

He said the defendant was arrested in Rangaza village while trying to escape with the bulls.

During the investigation, the defendant said anytime he goes to steal, he uses charm, a stick, and a piece of white cloth so that the cows won’t make any noise and the owner will be asleep until he finishes his operation.

“The native doctor that made the charm for him said once the charm gets spoiled, he will start sweating.

“The defendant told the police that it was the charm that got spoiled that was why he was arrested.”

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 133 of the Kano State Shari’a Penal Code.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…