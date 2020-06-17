The Police Command in Benue, on Wednesday, arraigned a 30-year-old man, Terseer Zashe, at a Makurdi Upper Area Court over alleged criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Veronica Shaagee, the Police Command received a petition dated June 5, from V. T. Uji and Co Chambers, a law firm, on behalf of their client, Mr Michael Mbakuu, over the matter.

Shaagee said that the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Makurdi, which acknowledged receipt of the petition, ordered for a discreet investigation into the matter.

She explained that the defendant had allegedly conspired with his accomplices, Ortwer Akete, Aboade Iordye and Mbagune Anche, blocked the highway with woods and sticks, and attacked the complainant at Tse-Ugah.

She said the suspects were allegedly armed with cutlasses, knives, sticks and rope when they carried out their operation.

“The complainant, in the petition, said he was from Makurdi town heading to the village with four bags of sachet water and one roll of cigarettes when he was attacked and hit with sticks which caused internal injuries to his right ribs.

“The complainant said that the attackers also stabbed him with a knife on his hand and robbed him of his motorcycle valued at N200,000.”

Also snatched from the victim were N117,500 cash, four bags of sachet water valued at N500, and a roll of cigarette valued at N1,750, bringing the total worth of the snatched items to N522,350.

She further told the court that the Police had earlier arrested and arraigned Akete before the arrest and arraignment of Zashe in the same court.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened sections 6(b), 1(1), (2), (a) (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act Cap RII, Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The plea of the defendant was not taken for want of jurisdiction while the Magistrate, Ms Rose Iyorshe, ordered his remand at the Federal Correctional Centre, Makurdi and adjourned the case until June 25, for further mention.

