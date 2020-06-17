Building collapse: Lagos govt marks 2 new buildings for demolition

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday marked two new buildings for demolition within the vicinity where a single-storey building collapsed on Tuesday.

The notice, which was served by the Lagos State Building Control Agency, also gave the occupants of the building two days within which to vacate the premises.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the building at Ijaye Bus Stop in Alagbado on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway collapsed on Tuesday with many of the occupants trapped in the rubbles.

The building, mostly occupied by traders who deal on building materials, was said to have collapsed at about 3.30 p.m.

NAN gathered that nobody died in the collapsed building, but only a pregnant woman was injured as she jumped to safety.

It was learnt that the woman, who bled profusely, was recuperating at the General Hospital, Ile Epo in Oke Odo Local Council Development Area.

An official of the agency, who preferred anonymity, told NAN that the buildings had no development permit.

The official added that uncompleted building in the premises would be demolished later in the day.

According to the official, the other two buildings within the collapsed building would be demolished at the end of the expiration of the two-day notice.

The notice read in parts: “Upon inspection of the property at the above address, it appears the provisions of the agency regulations made in pursuant to the Urban Regional Planning and Development Law, 2010 had been contravened.

“If you dispute the above contravention, you are requested to bring all documents in support of your case, including the building development permit, to the undersigned within 24 hours of the service of this notice…

“Or the other buildings would be demolished within 48 hours.”

The building, said to have been built and completed in the last four months, was officially declared open on Monday.

Some of the occupants were full of praises to God that no one died in the incident, except for their wares that were trapped in the rubbles.

One of them, who simply identified himself as Qasim, told NAN that they were particularly happy that the pregnant woman survived.

NAN

