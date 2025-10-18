MAN achieves full compliance with IMO training standards

The Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, has attained full compliance with International Maritime Organisation (IMO) standards, following a comprehensive review of its training facilities and programmes.

This affirmation came from the IMO Secretary-General, Mr Arsenio Dominguez, and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, after the Acting Rector, Dr Kevin Okonna, presented the Academy’s progress report to the global maritime body.

Oyetola said the Academy’s transformation reflects Nigeria’s strategic repositioning under the Blue Economy agenda, noting that infrastructural renewal and equipment upgrades have elevated the institution’s status among maritime academies worldwide.

Dominguez, in his assessment, confirmed that the Academy’s training environment and curriculum now meet the IMO’s benchmarks for quality maritime education and capacity building.

“The progress made since 2017 is remarkable. The facilities and academic standards at the Academy now align with the IMO’s expectations for modern maritime institutions,” he said.

Dr Okonna, while outlining the Academy’s reforms, listed new installations including advanced navigational simulators, a Marine Engineering Workshop with functional engines, a Survival Pool Complex for emergency drills, and a jetty fitted with a free-fall lifeboat system.

He added that the institution now trains about 200 cadets annually and over 4,000 participants in specialised short courses accredited by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Okonna emphasised that the Academy’s overhaul supports President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Federal Government’s plan to expand Nigeria’s footprint in global maritime trade.

During the review session, Dominguez also held a virtual interaction with selected cadets, urging them to embrace discipline, technology, and sustainable shipping practices.

Cadet Captain Anthony Ibezimako Udoka, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, said the Academy now offers a conducive learning environment, noting that “for the first time, cadets of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria can proudly say they are being trained to global standards.”

