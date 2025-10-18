Man arrested for ‘killing motorcyclist to fund marriage’ in Bauchi

In a bid to raise money to marry a third wife, a 30-year-old petty trader, Manuda Zakari Ya’u, has allegedly stabbed and killed 25-year-old Basiru Mohammed, a commercial motorcyclist, and snatched his motorcycle. He has been arrested by the Bauchi State Police Command.

The suspect allegedly committed the offence of culpable homicide because he wanted to marry a third wife but did not have the money to do so.

According to the Command’s PPRO, CSP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil, “On 16th October 2025, at about 21:30 hours, the Bauchi State Police Command received a distress call from a vigilant citizen in Unguwan Dr Sulaiman Adamu Quarters, near the old airport, reporting a serious incident.”

He explained that, “The initial report indicated that at around 21:00 hours of the same day, Mamuda Zakari Ya’u, a 30-year-old petty trader known as Wadata, was involved in a confrontation with Basiru Mohammed, a 25-year-old commercial motorcyclist from Zango Sa’idawa.”

According to him, “During this encounter, Ya’u allegedly used a knife to fatally stab Mohammed and took his red Bajaj Boxer motorcycle with registration number NNG813UM.”

“Fortunately, the victim was able to call for help, prompting nearby residents to respond swiftly. Some individuals pursued the suspect, causing him to abandon the motorcycle and flee the scene,” the PPRO added.

Ahmed Wakil further stated that, “In response to the report, a dedicated team of detectives from ‘E’ Division Yelwa was deployed to the scene. The victim was evacuated to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) for urgent medical attention but was sadly declared dead upon arrival.”

The deceased’s body has been deposited in the hospital’s morgue for a post-mortem examination.

Following investigative leads, the suspect was apprehended using information obtained from his recovered mobile phone.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, attributing his actions to financial difficulties linked to his intention to marry a third wife. He deceitfully lured the motorcyclist and used a knife to stab him during the altercation.

The following items were recovered from the scene and will serve as key evidence in the case: one Bajaj Boxer motorcycle, one blood-stained knife, a pair of shoes, and one Android phone belonging to the suspect.

The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE