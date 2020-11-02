Man, 31, stabs girlfriend to death in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested 31-year-old, Rexlawson Jonson, over the murder of Patricia John, on October 30, at Ibafo area of the state.

The Command in a statement from the office of the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect was arrested following a report by the manager of an hotel where they both lodged while carrying out a routine check.

It was gathered that bruises were found on the neck of the late John which suggested that the deceased was strangulated.

The DPO Ibafo Division, CSP Jide Joshua, was said to have led his detectives to the scene and recovered the corpse to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu for post mortem examination.

The statement said preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased checked into the hotel with a man who sneaked out of the hotel after killing the woman.

Consequently, the DPO and his men commenced a technical and intelligence-based investigation which led to unravelling the identity of the suspect.

The suspect was subsequently traced and apprehended by the detectives.

Upon interrogation, Johnson confessed that they both checked into the hotel, however, had a misunderstanding which led to physical assault between them.

The suspect said the deceased in the process collapsed and gave up the ghost while he sneaked out of the hotel.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

He also appealed to hoteliers in the state to always have proper documentation of their customers in order to assist the police in the development of this nature.

