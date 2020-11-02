COVID-19 stimulus packages must extend into 2021, IMF says

International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Monday, warned countries not to stop stimulus packages they introduced to reflate their different economies in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic disruptions.

In its G20 Report on Strong, Sustainable, Balanced, and Inclusive Growth, the Fund observed that swift and unprecedented action by policymakers, including among the Group of Twenty (G20) advanced and emerging market economies, helped avert an even worse economic crisis in the wake of COVID-19 than what has been witnessed.

According to official reports, fiscal and monetary authorities in Nigeria have announced stimulus packages totalling N5.8 trillion since covid-19 was first detected in the country leading to lockdowns and disruption of economic activities.

While central bank announced various intervention funds totalling N3.5 trillion, the Federal Government introduced the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) worth N2.3 trillion expected to last for one year.

The IMF researchers comprising Oya Celasun, Lone Christiansen and Margaux MacDonald while noting that “the pandemic-induced economic crisis is set to leave deep scars”, explained that “human capital erosion from prolonged high unemployment and school closures, value destruction from bankruptcies, and constraints on future fiscal policy from elevated public debt top the list.

“Groups that were already poor and vulnerable are set to see the largest setbacks.”

In economies where deficits widened sharply this year, fiscal balances are now expected to narrow by more than 5 per cent of GDP in 2021.

While part of this reflects that growth is projected to strengthen, the largest contributor to improving fiscal balances is a sharp withdrawal of “discretionary” support—relief measures that had been introduced to counter the effects of the crisis.

“This withdrawal of support is occurring at a time when employment losses from the crisis are still projected to be sizable, as evidenced by massive shortfalls in projected employment relative to pre-pandemic trends.”

They then advised “first, support should be maintained throughout the crisis. A premature withdrawal of support would impose further harm on livelihoods and heighten the likelihood of widespread bankruptcies, which in turn could jeopardize the recovery.

“In such a scenario, the scars from the crisis would likely become much deeper. Where possible, economies should therefore resist tightening fiscal policy too early and instead ensure continued support for healthcare, individuals, and firms. In economies constrained in their ability to spend, a reprioritization of spending may be warranted to protect the most vulnerable.

“Second, as we begin to gradually understand what’s in store in the post-pandemic world, policies will need to be geared toward the new reality and build resilience.

For instance, policies that promote investment and hiring in expanding sectors and provide reskilling and training opportunities to the unemployed will strengthen the recovery and make it more sustainable. Investments to promote decarbonization can not only lift employment in the near term but also increase resilience down the road.

“The road to strong, sustainable, balance and inclusive growth will be long and difficult. Now is the time to spend wisely and work together to build a better future.

