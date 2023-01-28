Making a statement with fascinating headwears

Xquisite Style
By Yejide Gbenga-Ogundare
headwears

Has there ever been a time when you wear killer clothes but felt your dressing was not complete?

Or you sometimes feel the need to glam up your clothes with something aside accesories?

One addition that can make a difference is adding a fashionable and fascinating headwear which comes in diverse forms.

And today, headwears are no longer about religion but a part of fashionable attires. Fashionable headwears in various forms; hats, facinators, turban, tiara and fancy scarf hats or berets are the fashion trend now. And the beauty is that it can be used with any kind of outfit.

The next time you want to make a fashion statement, just glam up your dressing with a headwear.

 

