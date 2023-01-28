‘My husband is threatening to kill me after we lost our only child’

By Toluwani Olamitoke

Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has adjourned till February 20, cross examination on a divorce suit brought by a woman, Latifat Kekereekun, against her husband, Victor Kekereekun, on the grounds of threat to life.

Latifat told the court she abandoned her 12-year-old marriage after they lost their only child because her husband swore he would not be appeased until he killed her.

The plaintiff thus beseeched the court to dissolve their marriage and restrain him from carrying out his vow.

Victor was absent in court despite being served court summonses.

Latifat stated that, “My lord, I abandoned my 12-year-old marriage because my husband is bent on killing me.

“Victor was always threatening to strangle me in the night. I was therefore always sleeping with one eye closed.

“I moved in with my husband immediately he proposed to me because as a female, I felt time was no longer on my side.

“I didn’t place any importance on studying my husband’s character before agreeing to his proposal and this today has cost me my joy and peace.

“My lord, my relationship to my husband turned sour immediately we lost our only child.





“I had complications while carrying our child’s pregnancy and had the baby delivered through cesarean operation.

“Our child was sickly. We spent through the nose to ensure he lived, but he eventually died.

“All efforts to have another child after this failed.

“My husband became hostile towards me after this and refused that I had peace of mind.

“He fought me at every given opportunity and made my life miserable.

“I forfeited all that my husband and I jointly possessed when I left him.

“We both contributed towards building the house he is presently living in, but he is now laying claim to it .

He took another wife after crisis started rocking our marriage and now have children by her.

“I didn’t struggle with my husband over our property because I was sure he would hand them over to his children when they are of age.

“My lord, I entreat the court to put an end to our marriage and stop him from killing me.”

