Wale Akinselure

Candidate of the Accord in the Oyo governorship election, Chief Adebayo Adelabu lost his polling unit to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governor Seyi Makinde.

At the election held at Unit 10, ward 9, Ibadan South East, Accord polled 38 valid votes, while the PDP had 60 valid votes.

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Teslim Folarin polled 22 votes to emerge third in the polling unit.

African Democratic Congress (ADC) polled a single vote while there were 18 invalid votes.

A total of 138 voters were accredited out of the unit that had 472 voters.

The PDP also won the House of Assembly in the unit polling 53 votes.

The Accord polled 42 votes followed by APC which had 23 votes, the ADC had one vote while there were 20 invalid votes.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





INEC postpones governorship, state assembly elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed Governorship and State Assembly elections to Saturday 18th March 2023…

How weak online banking frustrates cargo clearance at Lagos ports

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) began its Naira redesign policy which led to scarcity across the country, port operations and haulage services have had to rely heavily on electronic transfer of funds…

19,000 unclaimed NYSC exemption certificates: LASU gives owners final collection deadline

The authorities of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, have given this Saturday as the final deadline for the owners of the unclaimed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificates…

From Qatar, Buhari goes to Daura for State elections

After a four-day trip to Doha, Qatar, President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country and headed straight to his hometown, Daura, Katsina ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections…

Court sacks Benue LP’s deputy guber candidate

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, sacked the deputy governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Benue, Chief Idu Christopher Onyiloyi…