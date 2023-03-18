Rachael Omidiji

Fire razes downGamboru Market, in Borno State.

TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered that at about 3 p.m. local time, fire erupted at the Gamboru market. According to an eyewitness, the fire broke out in timber and orange sellers sections.

This happened while voting exercise continued; voters abandoned their polling units as they flocked toward the burning Market.

Security agents have been deployed to the scene, chasing away a massive influx of people and depriving everyone of entry.