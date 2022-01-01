Makinde receives accolade over developmental projects in Oyo

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mrs Rita Orji has heaped praise on the governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, for embarking on laudable projects capable of turning around the fortunes of the state.

Orji, who is also an advocate of good governance noted that governor Makinde has made serving humanity with all the resources God has endowed him his topmost priority and he is working tirelessly to ensure that the people of Oyo State enjoy the best of life by making education, economy, health and security the four pillars of his administration.

She further stated that:”Governor Makinde has been able to stimulate the economy of Oyo State through Agriculture by opening and maintaining of rural feeder and farm settlement roads with the reconstruction of the 65km Moniya-Ijaiye-Iseyin Road which is linked to Ijaiye and Ipapo-Iseyin farm settlements. The 12 km Apete-Awotan-Akufo Road leads to the Akufo Agribusiness Hub (previously farm settlement).

“The Aawe Township Road leading to the Agribusiness Incubation Centre, Awe was also reconstructed. 58km Ido-Eruwa, 34.8km Oyo-Iseyin Road, 101 Ibadan Circular Road, dualisation of 4Km Airport Road, 21km Airport-New Ife Road-Ajia with spur to Amuloko, 47km Ogbomoso-Iseyin Road, 45km Saki-Ogboro Road among others.”

Orji also noted that: “Turning economic fortunes of Oyo State and repositioning the state as the Pacesetter is the focal view of governor Seyi Makinde’s administration. The vision of Governor Makinde has made the IGR of the state increase to about N15 billion without increasing the burden of taxes on citizens and this has positioned the state as 7th in the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) ranking of states in Nigeria for 2021, Oyo State has displaced two states to occupy the slot.”

