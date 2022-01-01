New Year: Maintain undying spirit, enter 2022 with optimism, renewed faith, Inuwa charges citizenry

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has urged the people of the state to reflect and draw on the lessons learned in the preceding year in all aspects of human endeavours and continue to work for peace and unity as well as security and development of the state and the country as the new year begins.

The Governor, in his New Year message, projected that 2022 will offer the citizenry a new vista and opportunity to renew their faith in God, as he urged the people to look to the future with optimism.

He also expressed optimism that the year 2022 will be a bright and prosperous one for both the state and Nigeria.

Inuwa Yahaya acknowledged the resilience and perseverance of the people of the state in the midst of socio-economic difficulties, insecurity and the global pandemic of COVID-19 and its consequential effects.

He enjoined the people to maintain the undying spirit and enter 2022 with hope and renewed faith.

While urging the people to continue to live in peace with one another, he assured of continued support and cooperation with security agencies to combat all forms of criminal activities in the state.

He congratulated the citizenry for seeing the end of 2021 and stepping into the new year in high spirits, encouraging them to continue to work hard enough and show resilience in order to overcome the challenges and emerge stronger.

According to the Governor, “The year 2022 holds a great promise for all of us through improved security, youths and women empowerment and greater attention to infrastructure and socio-economic development across all sectors”.

He also said that, “As we enter the New Year, I call on all of us to draw on the lessons learned in 2021 in all aspects of human endeavours and continue to work assiduously for the peace, progress, security and development of the state”, as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House Gombe.

