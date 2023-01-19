Makinde missing as Atiku storms Ibadan for rally

Tribune Online understands Makinde is a member of the G-5 demanding the resignation of PDP national chairman Senator Iyorchia Ayu as…

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde was conspicuously absent Thursday during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign rally in the State capital, Ibadan.

Recall there have been widely circulated reports that the youth leader of the G-5 Governors was expected at the rally.

Tribune Online gathered while some major PDP stakeholders in the State attended the rally, Makinde and some National Assembly candidates of the party in the State were not in attendance as at press time. Earlier, the Oyo governor did not show up at the airport to welcome the party’s presidential candidate to the State.

However, the atmosphere at the Ibadan rally was indicative of the fact that Atiku and Makinde may have settled their rift behind the scene in order to forge a common front ahead of the upcoming general elections next month.

As the rally gets underway, those who spoke including the Master of the Ceremony, Senator Dino Melaye; Director-General of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council and Sokoto governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and wife of the presidential candidate, Hajia Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar, among others, said the political differences between Atiku and Makinde have been resolved, calling on all party members and supporters to re-elect Makinde as Oyo State governor in the March 11, 2023 elections.

