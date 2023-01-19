Gbajabiamila felicitates Chief Anyaoku at 90

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has felicitated an elder statesman, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, on his 90th birthday.

Gbajabiamila said the former Commonwealth Secretary-General has been a unifier and a strong pillar for Nigeria and Nigerians over the years.

Describing Chief Anyaoku as “an asset to Nigeria,” Gbajabiamila noted that his contributions to nation-building have been commendable.

The Speaker recalled that the elder statesman represented Nigeria and Africa well when he served as the third Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations between 1990 and 2000.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said he was personally proud of Chief Anyaoku just like every other Nigerian, noting that the famous diplomat’s career has been a wonderful one.

“Chief Emeka Anyaoku (GCVO, CFR, CON) has been a blessing, not just to Nigeria but also to the whole of Africa. Here is a man who served his country and continent diligently and has had an unblemished career.

“The entire life of Chief Anyaoku is a lesson for us all as a people. His sacrifices for the country are laudable. At 90, he still finds time to counsel Nigerians, especially the leaders, in his private capacity.

“We are truly blessed as a people to have Chief Emeka Anyaoku among us. We are all beneficiaries of his endless wisdom,” Hon. Gbajabiamila said, wishing the famous diplomat continuous good health, protection, and blessings from the Almighty God.

Gbajabiamila feciitates Chief Anyaoku at 90