NJC condemns non-payment of state judges’ retirement benefits, gratuities

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has condemned the non-payment of retirement benefits, including severance pay/gratuity and pensions of many state judicial officers.

A statement by the Director of Information of the NJC, Mr Soji Oye, at the end of the 100th meeting of the NJC, held on 19 January 2023, said the Council condemned the act, stating that it is undermining the Rule of Law and Section 6 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As amended).

The NJC, chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoolaa called on the offending states to ensure that all entitlement of retired Judges is fully settled forthwith.

The statement, though failed to mention the states concerned, however, stated that the NJC has directed State Chief Judges to file reports on compliance, to reach the Council no later than 1 April 2023.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Are Celebrating Freedom, Tinubu Says In Kwara, Vows To Fight Corruption

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday said that his administration will continue fight to eradicate corruption if elected into power in the forthcoming general elections…

People Using Religion For Political Ends — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has observed that some people hide under the canopy of religion to advance their economic and political agenda, and continuous education is needed so that the larger populace would not be hoodwinked…

‘INEC Won’t Surrender To Security Threats, To Conduct Mock Accreditation’





TO convince those who have expressed strong reservations about the functionality of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is planning to consider mock accreditation of voters ahead of general election…

Edo Oil-Producing Community Decries Lack Of School, Health Facility, Others

DESPITE being host to crude oil wells, Iguelaba community in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State lacks secondary school and functional healthcare facility, it was gathered…