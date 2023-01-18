Oyo PDP crisis over as Makinde, Akinjide, others agree to lead Atiku mega rally in Ibadan

Oyo state governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, the former Deputy Governor of Oyo state, Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarumi, the former Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Oloye Jumoke Akinjide are expected to be in attendance as Alhaji Atiku Abubakar flags off his 2023 presidential campaign in Oyo state on Thursday.

This development has put an end to the internal lingering crisis in the state chapter of the party.

It was gathered that all the candidates of the party at all levels will be formally presented at the occasion.

Governor Makinde who is the youth leader of the G-5 Forum has always insisted that right things must be done for the party to reclaim its right of place at the national level, especially in the area of strict adherence to the principle of zoning.

His stance has led to factionalization of the state chapter of the party, as other chieftains of the party in their argument submitted that it is only the NEC of the party that has power to remove the national chairman, Iyorcha Ayu not Atiku.

However, with the present development, normalcy has returned to the party, as all the factions have agreed to put aside their differences and work for the common goals of the party at all levels.