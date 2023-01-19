Operatives foil IPOB/ESN attack on police station in Imo, kills 3 members

Three suspected members of Eastern Security Network (ESN), the armed group of Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB has being killed by the tactical team of the Imo State Police Command.

The suspects were killed in an attempt to raze down a Police Station at Agwa in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State after they had attacked Agwa Central Vigilante Group in the area.

In a statement issued in Owerri Thursday by the Imo Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam, he said that the suspects were gunned down following the command’s determination to curb the menace of terrorism in the state.

Abattam said that having been informed that the hoodlums had cordoned the station, the police operatives tactically manoeuvred their way into the station, joined the operatives of the division and professionally engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel.

In the process according to the PPRO, three of the hoodlums were neutralized while others scampered for safety into the adjoining bushes with various degrees of gunshot wounds, abandoning three of their operational vehicles.

He said that the operatives on combing the bush recovered the following Items 2 Pump Action guns, 2 Double Barrel guns, 24 rounds or live ammunition, 12 expended cartridges,1 Improvised Explosive Device, 3 operational vehicles – one green coloured Lexus 470GL, one black coloured Toyota Highlander, one Oxblood coloured minibus, 2 motorcycles, 1 iron box, 1 travelling bag and assorted charms amongst others.

The Command’s Spokesman said that the investigation is in progress, adding that the gallant operatives are not relenting in their efforts to arrest the fleeing members of the terrorist group.

He said that the corpse of the hoodlums have been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary while, efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects are in top gear since they cannot go far due to the various degrees of bullet injuries they sustained in the gun duel.

According to him the police operatives who sustained minor bullet injury was rushed to the hospital for treatment and he is in a stable condition





The Police Command appealed to the good people of the State to collaborate with the Police and other Security Agencies in the fight against terrorism and to report any suspicious activities or person(s) seen treating gunshot wound within their community to the nearest police station.