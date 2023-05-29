Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has ordered the dissolution of the Disciplinary Committee of the Park Management System (PMS), with immediate effect.

Makinde’s order dissolving the PMS Disciplinary Committee, headed by Mr Mukaila Lamidi, popularly called Auxiliary, was conveyed in a statement signed by the reappointed Chief of Staff, Honourable Segun Ogunwuyi.

The statement read, “I have the directive of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde to inform you of the dissolution of the Disciplinary Committee, Park Management System with immediate effect from today, Monday, 29th May 2023.”

The announcement of the dissolution of the PMS Disciplinary Committee came not long after Auxiliary and his men were in jubilant mood at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan, venue of the swearing-in of Governor Makinde for a second term.

It will be recalled that the state government announced the appointment of Lamidi as chairman, PMS Disciplinary Committee in February 2020.