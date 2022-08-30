Makinde becomes Fellow of Agribusiness Institute

A legal practitioner and Ibadan traditional chietaincy title holder, Chief Olumuyiwa Makinde, has been inducted as a Fellow of the Institute of Agribusiness Management Nigeria (IMAN).

An established businessman, administrator and an astute grassroots politician whose influence cuts across the nooks and crannies of the state.

The induction of the Ajia Olubadan of Ibadanland, which took place at the Rotary House, Iyagaku GRA Ibadan, was attended by national and state institutes, food and poultry professionals, experts in agribusiness and established farmers in the state.

Three papers were delivered during the ceremony by experts on Performance Management in Food Value Chain; Cross Breeding As A Strategy For Increasing Profitability In Goat Farming; and Comparative Analysis Of Food Processing Systems.

IMAN is the number one business organisation executing membership and training for agribusiness executives, commercial farmers, agriculturists and entrepreneurs.

The institute also trains researchers, administrators, consultants, facilitators and other practitioners working within the food and agricultural value chains in Nigeria.

Undoubtedly, Barrister Olumuyiwa Makinde, the Principal Partner at Olumuyiwa Makinde & Co, is a successful legal practitioner who attained his latest status through sheer hardworking.

