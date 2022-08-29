Okada ban: Operators storm Lagos House in protest

Hundreds of those engaged in the motorcycle business, popularly called okada, on Monday, stormed the Lagos House in peaceful protest, demanding that the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, should rethink the fresh ban he placed on okada activities in four additional Local Governments (LGs) and six Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), effective from September 1, 2022.

The state government had earlier in May this year banned activities of okada in six LGs and nine LCDAs, making a total of 10LGs and 15LCDAs covered by the ban.

The protesters, who came early this morning and were still gathered at the gate leading to the Lagos State House of Assembly Complex, with police officers seeing on duty around the place, said the decision of the government to ban okada in the affected areas, which they projected could lead to a total ban in the entire state by December, did not come at the right time considering the poor state of the nation’s economy.

This was just as they noted that should the ban remain in place, crime rate could increase as many could be forced into it due lack of legitimate alternatives to sourcing for income to feed their families.

Comrade Adeleke Adegboyega aka Big Boss, who is Zone S Chairman in charge of Kosofe, said they came to plead with Governor Sanwo-Olu to reconsider the ban on okada because the present situation in the country did not support the decision.

Adegboyega said that with the latest ban, more than 20,000 okada riders would be affected, noting that on average, an operator had a minimum of 10 family members he had to cater for, wondering what would become of such person’s fate thereafter.

“We are pleading with the government to have a rethink on the ban, those who are doing legitimate business would not commit crimes, we are not criminals.

“Government should not allow people to go into crime. If you ask that they (okada riders) should stop doing their business, people would go into crime.

“Crimes are not committed alone with okada. Look at the issue of the train attack in Kaduna, they were not committed by those who are legitimately engaged in the okada business.





“I beg the government to see what they can do. On our part, we are doing our best possible to sanitize our members. The situation is not good now to impose ban on okada business in the state,” he said.

Comrade Azeez Ayorinde, Chairman, Zone H, who also spoke with our correspondent, called on Governor Sanwo-Olu to come to their rescue, noting that banning okada business in the state would have a ripple effect.

According to him, it is not only the riders that will be affected, saying those who deal in spare parts, the mechanics, the food sellers, among others would also suffer for lack of patronages, adding: “There is no employment anywhere now.”

“Those who are into okada business, they went into it because there is no other business for them,” he said.

Speaking further, Ayinde equally said the unit led by him had also been involved in sanitizing the business, by ensuring enforcement on the highways, but quickly noted that some uniform men had often time been found to be violating the state Traffic Law in that respect.

“We are not in support of crimes, we are pleading with Governor Sanwo-Olu, he should temper justice with mercy.

“We know ourselves. We are not criminals. I have my children in school, if they stop Okada business, my children will stop schooling. I don’t want my children to turn to labourers,” he said.

He said they came on a peaceful protest because no leader at the top hierarchy of the union was ready to speak for them and let the government know the problems they were passing through.

Another leader, Comrade Abiodun Ibrahim, who is chairman, Zone N, covering Mile 2 down to Ibeju- Lekki, said given the systematic approach adopted by the state government on the ban issue, there could be total ban across all the nooks and crannies of Lagos by December this year.

According to him, this could lead to idle hands, saying it was for this reason that the state government should come to their rescue.

“Idle hand is devil’s workshop, that’s the saying. That’s the major reason the government has to come to our aid. We are not happy with the situation, let the government come to help.

“We are protesting in a peaceful manner. We have graduates among us here. If any child is abandoned, what would happen? Okada is not the only thing that is being used to commit crimes,” he said.

