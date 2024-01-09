Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde has approved 35 per cent salary increase for all legislative staff in the state government’s workforce.

The Assembly Speaker, Mr Debo Ogundoyin, made this known on Tuesday during the 2024 inter-faith service for civil servants in the State.

Ogundoyin said the approvals include 35 per cent basic salary, legislative duty allowance and 30 per cent of other allowances under the Negotiated Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure.

He added that 10 per cent of annual basic salary would be reinstated as leave bonus.

The speaker while commending the governor for the gesture, implored him to encourage other governors to give priority to the legislative arm of government in their respective states.

He said prioritising the welfare of legislative workers would enhance a stronger, more effective, and sustainable state legislative institution across the country.

Ogundoyin also requested for “a future increase in the 30 per cent negotiated CONLESS. “Our aspiration for Oyo State is to lead in the full implementation of CONLESS in Nigeria.

“We also request for the digitisation of assembly chamber and offices to enhance live plenaries,” he said.

The speaker reassured the people of Oyo State that the 10th State House of Assembly was committed to protecting the cordial relationship that exists between the Legislature and the Executive as well as the Judiciary.

He noted that such cordial relationship would make Oyo the pace-setter state in its real and true sense.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PROFILE: Top 10 richest men in Africa 2024

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE takes a look at the most enterprising individuals in Africa, according to the…

How FG, Senators, contractors are handling Tinubu’s N200m palliatives — Sen Karimi

Details emerged on Sunday on how members of the National Assembly struck a deal with President Bola Tinubu to…

Bayelsa: Why we married our four-year-old child to 54-year-old man — Parents

A parent has stated why they married their four-year-old child to a 54-year-old man in…

Nigerian makes top 10 highest-earning content creators for 2023

From June 2022 to June 2023, the 50 richest content creators earned a total of…

Foul stench of Buhari’s corruption and Betta Edu

In a June 23, 2020, article titled “Sabiu Yusuf’s Fat Bank Accounts that Shocked CBN Governor” where…

Joshua to fight ex-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in…