Maina, ex-pension boss, vows to recover $10bn if he recovers from his sickbed

Former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, has vowed to use his technical expertise to recover not less than $10bn for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari if he recovers from his sickbed.

This was even as he said he could achieve this feat within 30 days.

He made the assertion in a statement to commemorate the 60th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria.

The statement signed by Maina’s media aide, Aliyu Musa, said the former pension boss believes such money could help fix infrastructure deficits, fuel subsidy and ameliorate the electricity tariff which will ultimately put the looming industrial action by Nigerian workers to a halt.

“Maina indicated that he is ready to start the recovery as soon as he fully recovers from the surgery he just had last week.

“The former pension boss further indicated that he can only make the recovery of the said funds directly to President Buhari, as he expressed fear that the money may be re-looted if not properly managed.

“Maina has assisted successive administrations, especially that of former President Jonathan where he recovered N1.6trillion and in President Buhari’s administration, where he recovered N1.3trillion and several movable and immovable properties,” the statement said.

