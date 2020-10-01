Maina, ex-pension boss, vows to recover $10bn if he recovers from his sickbed

Latest News
By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
Maina, court, bail
Abdulrasheed Maina at a court appearance. FILE PHOTO

Former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, has vowed to use his technical expertise to recover not less than $10bn for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari if he recovers from his sickbed. 

This was even as he said he could achieve this feat within 30 days.

He made the assertion in a statement to commemorate the 60th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria.

The statement signed by Maina’s media aide, Aliyu Musa, said the former pension boss believes such money could help fix infrastructure deficits, fuel subsidy and ameliorate the electricity tariff which will ultimately put the looming industrial action by Nigerian workers to a halt.

“Maina indicated that he is ready to start the recovery as soon as he fully recovers from the surgery he just had last week.

“The former pension boss further indicated that he can only make the recovery of the said funds directly to President Buhari, as he expressed fear that the money may be re-looted if not properly managed.

“Maina has assisted successive administrations, especially that of former President Jonathan where he recovered N1.6trillion and in President Buhari’s administration, where he recovered N1.3trillion and several movable and immovable properties,” the statement said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

Lagos Govt To Close Ojota Interchange To Second Bridge For Three Months

The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will close the popular Ojota interchange up to the second bridge in the area for three months beginning from Monday, September 21, for some repairs…

Baba Suwe debunks death rumour, says those wishing him dead ‘ll go before him

Veteran actor, Babatunde Omidina, famously known as Babasuwe has debunked the rumour of his death, describing the development as sad and uncalled for…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

It’s not too late for Nigeria to reclaim its giant of Africa status ― Prof…

Latest News

APC will seek court redress as long as PDP is in court with us ― Ize Iyamu

Latest News

Midwives in Yobe threaten strike over salary cut

Latest News

Nigeria at 60: Onyejeocha urges patriotism, selfless service from citizens

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More