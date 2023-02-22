• Born in 1962 in Bauchi State, northern Nigeria.

• He completed his basic and secondary school education at Kobi Primary School and Government Teachers College, Toro, respectively. He proceeded to the University of Sokoto (now Usmanu Danfodiyo University), where he became the first and, to date, only Nigerian from the North to obtain a first-class degree in history. At postgraduate level, he studied International Relations at Wolfson College, Cambridge, graduating with master’s degree in 1987, and Nigerian History at the University of Oxford, graduating with a doctorate in 1991. The Bauchi State government offered him a scholarship to study at both the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford. He went on to become a three-time recipient of the Overseas Research Scholarship, and also won the Commonwealth Scholarship from the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

• Mahmood Yakubu is a Nigerian academic and current chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He was appointed to office by President Muhammadu Buhari on 21 October 2015, succeeding Attahiru Jega.

• Yakubu is a lecturer, guerrilla warfare expert, and professor of Political History and International Studies at the Nigerian Defence Academy. Prior to his appointment as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yakubu served as the executive secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, being appointed to office in 2007 by then-President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. During his tenure as TETFund executive secretary, a National Book Development Fund was established, supporting 102 journals of professional associations.

