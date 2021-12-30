Magashi charges newly promoted senior military officers on loyalty, professionalism

Defence Minister, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd) on Thursday charged newly promoted senior officers of the Nigerian Army to discharge their duties professionally and remain loyal to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He gave the charge in Abuja during the decoration of newly-promoted Brigadier-Generals to the substantive rank of Major General and Colonels.

The minister felicitated the newly promoted senior officers, describing their elevation as a recognition for their diligence and selfless sacrifices individually and collectively to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the nation in general.

He reminded the promoted senior officers of the enormous responsibilities that come with their promotions, adding that the country relied on their wealth of knowledge, character and professionalism to develop an enduring panacea that would completely defeat insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminality in the country.

He assured that the Federal Government would continue to support the military especially in the acquisition of military hardware to facilitate the conduct of its operations across the country.

Speaking at the investiture, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, charged the newly decorated senior officers to remain loyal to the president and constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and reminded them of the current security challenges and urged them to remain focused in their effort to ensure peace and security across the country.

One of the newly decorated senior officers, Major General Chijioke Onwunle, who spoke on behalf of all the decorated officers reaffirmed their unalloyed loyalty to the president and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Dignitaries that graced the occasion are Executive Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki; Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume; Chairman House Committee on Army, Honourable Abdulrazak Namdas; the Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon Yusuf Zailani; Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (Rtd); Representatives of the Chiefs of Naval and Air Staff, President Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association, Mrs Salamatu Faruk Yahaya, serving and retired senior officers, principal staff officers from Defence and Services Headquarters, amongst others.

In a related development, newly-promoted senior officers in the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Air Force were also decorated with their new ranks.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.