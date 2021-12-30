Deeper Life pastor emerges Idoma paramount ruler-elect

Pastor John Elaigwu Odogbo has emerged the Och’Idoma-elect. The stool of Och’Idoma is occupied by the paramount ruler of Idoma nation.

Odogbo who is a pastor of Deeper Life emerged through an election conducted by kingmakers in the kingdom.

Odogbo defeated three other contenders for the stool. The contenders are Andrew Idakwu, John Bamaiyi and Sunday Echono.

From the 28 votes cast by the kingmakers, Andrew Idakwu got one vote, Pastor Odogbo got 19 votes while Sunday Echono got eight votes.

Idoma traditional council on Thursday presented the Och’Idoma-elect to the state governor, Samuel Ortom at the government house, Makurdi.

Odogbo hails from Agatu local government area of Benue State.

It will be recalled that the paramount ruler of Idomaland, His Royal Highness Elias Ikoyi Obekpa, joined his ancestors in October 2021.

He was a native of Ogbadibo and ascended the throne in 1996 following the exit of HRM Abraham Ajene Okpabi.

