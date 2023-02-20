Michael Ovat- Awka

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has announced the death of the Secretary of the Imo State chapter, Alhaji Abdullahi Yahaya.

The leader of MACBAN in South East, Alhaji Gidado Siddikki, announced in a statement in Awka on Monday, 20th February 2023.

Siddikki said Alhaji Yahaya, an indigene of the Biu community in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, died at the age of 62 years after a brief illness in Imo State, where he lives.