Michael Ovat- Awka
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has announced the death of the Secretary of the Imo State chapter, Alhaji Abdullahi Yahaya.
The leader of MACBAN in South East, Alhaji Gidado Siddikki, announced in a statement in Awka on Monday, 20th February 2023.
Siddikki said Alhaji Yahaya, an indigene of the Biu community in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, died at the age of 62 years after a brief illness in Imo State, where he lives.
According to the statement,” This is to announce the passing of our friend, brother, and an indefatigable Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria(MACBAN), Imo State chapter, Alhaji Abdullahi Yahaya Biu.
This message is deeply regretted.
May Almighty Allah forgive all his shortcomings and grant his soul Jannatil Firdausi to be his final abode.
He shall be sorely missed by all of us privileged to interact with him, the entire Northern Community in Imo State, the Imo State Government, and other governmental agencies he worked with in his dedicated service for peaceful and harmonious neighbourliness in Imo State where he lived.
May Almighty Allah give us his friends, associates and members of his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss of our hero.