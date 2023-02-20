Udeme Utip, Uyo

No fewer than 20 suspected hoodlums were at the weekend arrested by the Akwa Ibom state Police command for allegedly destroying facilities worth millions of naira in undisclosed commercial banks in Oron local government area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon who confirmed the arrest at the weekend disclosed that over 20 persons have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

“We received information that some commercial banks were attacked in Oron local government and the police immediately swung into action. As we speak over 15 persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Tribune reports that fear gripped residents of communities in the council area as speculation are that management of commercial banks in the area have directed their staff to stay at home from Monday, February 20, 2023.

The directive, our correspondent gathered followed the destruction of the Banks facilities by angry customers of those banks.

Sources from the area revealed that property of no fewer than three Banks located along Oron road in the LGA as well as a ColdRoom belonging to a prominent member of National Assembly were destroyed during the riot.

“There is fear in Oron that the banks may not open on Monday. In fact it is being speculated on a WhatsApp platform that the banks have directed their staff not to go to work on Monday because of the attack on their facility last Friday.

“I was told that problem started when a bullion van drove into the premises of one of the banks and within a short time two vehicles belonging to prominent politicians from the area, also arrived the premises of that same bank.

“So the bank customers who have been waiting for so long to withdraw cash said when they were now told that there was no money in the bank they became angry. That was the cause of the riot in Oron last Friday morning.

“Apart from the bank where the incident started the angry protesters also went and destroyed a Cold room belonging to a prominent politician, carted away the fish and every other edible inside.





“However I blame the bank managers for what happened. They are the cause of the anger. Why will they receive the redesigned Naira notes , sell the Notes to politicians and then tell the people that there is no money. Then how do you expect the people to keep quiet?. It is sad” a bank customers who spoke on condition of anonymity stated.

According to the PPRO, the commissioner of Police, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi had expressed sadness about the situation and has directed the DPOs in the affected local government to ensure that there is no further break down of law and order in the area.

“The CP also called on the citizens to ensure that as long as they have a right to ventilate their feelings about the hardship in the country, they should do so within the ambit of the law, and not to go about destroying public property.

“The Police will do everything to ensure that Akwa Ibom remains one of the most peaceful state in Nigeria”, MacDon stated.