LP guber ticket: NSCDC takes over Rivers NLC Secretariat

The Rivers State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Thursday took over the state secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

According to the operatives of the corps who sealed the office, the action was to forestall the breakdown of law and order at the facility.

Checks by Tribune Online revealed that trouble started when Comrade Beatrice Itubo, the NLC Chairman in the state, refused to relinquish her office after clinching the governorship ticket of the Labour Party (LP).

Following Itubo’s venture into full time party politics, the State Administrative Council (SAC) of NLC held a meeting last Wednesday where it appointed the Vice Chairman, Comrade Emecheta Chuku, as the acting State Chairman.

The SAC, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt and signed by four officials of NLC in the state including Comrade Morford Temple, Comrade OPI Erekosima, Comrade Alex Ikechi, Comrade Awashi Eze, said the change of leadership was aimed at repositioning the NLC for a better future.

“Arising from the State Administrative Council (SAC) meeting of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Rivers State, held on 15th of June, 2022, the SAC has appointed Comrade Emecheta Chuku, the erstwhile Vice Chairman as the acting State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Rivers State Council,” it stated.

The statement read further: “The new appointment is following the emergence of Comrade Beatrice Itubo as the standard-bearer of Labour Party in Rivers State in the forthcoming governorship election.





“The state council appreciates her for all the services she rendered to the congress and workers in general and wish her well in all her future endeavours.

“The change in the leadership of the congress is aimed at repositioning the activities of the NLC in Rivers State, in achieving maximum gains for the benefit of Rivers State workers.”

When contacted Itubo stated that she was not the one who invited the NSCDC to take over the labour office.

In response to a text message by our correspondent, she said: “It is not me, two officers of NLC said I have stepped down because I am contesting the governorship election.

“So we called for a SEC meeting to confirm or otherwise but they ran to government and government despatched civil defence to block our office. The world should hear what is happening in Rivers State.”