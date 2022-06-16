Insecurity: Gani Adams writes UN, other international organisations, seeks urgent intervention

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, on Thursday seek urgent intervention of the United Nations (UN) and other relevant international organisations on the raging spate of insecurity across Nigeria and South-West in particular, insisting that Nigeria was in precarious situation capable of destroying the entire country.

Adams’ call was contained in a letter titled: “Avoiding a replica of the Bosnian War in Nigeria,” and signed by him, being the second in two years.

The letter, which was addressed to UN Secretary-General, Mr António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres; European Embassies, African Union (AU), United States Departments, the International Association for Religious Freedom in the United Kingdom, Council on Foreign Relations and other international organizations, warning that what was happening in Nigeria currently made the like that occurred in defunct Yugoslavia that led to the Balkanisation of that country looked “like a child’s play in Nigeria.”

“As you, and hundreds of millions of people globally, are aware, things are no longer normal in Nigeria. Dangerous and despicable things are happening in the world’s most populous black nation.

“What happened in the defunct Yugoslavia that led to the Balkanisation of that country is becoming like a child’s play in Nigeria.

“Pitiably, terrorists moving from Northern Nigeria to the South are being embraced, encouraged and empowered by powers that be in Nigeria.

“I am raising this alarm now because the effect of this dangerous trend may ultimately balkanise Nigeria and affect sub-Saharan Africa,” Adams stated.

The Yoruba generalissimo recalled that a similar alarm was raised in defunct Yugoslavia, saying “sadly, nobody put in check the pogromists, whose actions, led to the massacre in that geographical location.”

According to him, such response, which he described as lackadaisical attitude by those benefiting from this national malaise led to the Bosnian War which began in 1992 and lasted until 1995, declaring that it was an international armed conflict that took place in Bosnia and Herzegovina between 1992 and 1995.





Adams, while citing the various atrocities perpetrated by the Fulani Herdsmen and terrorists in Nigeria, said the Yoruba in South-West zone of the country were being pushed to the limit, noting sadly that the Fulani in Northern Nigeria were now engaged in a war of attrition all over the country.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari ironically is a Fulani, while his ethnic stock had been fingered in abductions, kidnappings and killings in the North, warning that such push might lead to a full scale war as people in the South were already determined to engage them.

“Ironically, Nigeria’s President is a Fulani. The Fulani have been fingered in abductions, kidnappings and killings in the North. Now, they are gradually moving down South and the danger is that people in the South are already determined to engage them. This might lead to a full-scale war,” he warned.

“In the last few weeks, these Fulani terrorists have expanded their evil network.

“Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was killed and her body burnt by some blood-thirsty fundamentals because, according to them, she was guilty of blasphemy. The killers are visible in a viral video seen by peace-loving people all over the world but the government only arraigned them for ‘disturbance to public peace’

“Prelate of Methodist Church in Nigeria, Rev. Samuel Kanu-Uche, was kidnapped by, according to the highly respected man of God, Fulani boys and they collected N100 million cash (about $166,000) arranged in five bags before he was released. Security agents are stationed near the location of the abduction but they did not move against the terrorists.

“Anglican Bishop of Jebba Diocese in Kwara State, Rev Oluwaseun Aderogba, his wife and their driver were kidnapped and the abductors demanded millions of naira before their release.

“The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Jos East, Plateau State and a Catholic priest, Rev. Father James Kantoma, was also abducted by Fulani terrorists. In a most wicked manner, Fulani terrorists wielding AK-47 assault rifles and explosives attacked the congregation at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, killing over 40 people. The Federal Government has traced the killing to ISWAP, although it has not told Nigerians and family members of victims how it intends to arrest the perpetrators,” the Yoruba generalissimo sadly recalled.

“Another evil traced to religious fundamentalism was that of a prostitute, Hannah Saliu, who was killed and her corpse set ablaze at Alaba Rago, Lagos because she had the effrontery to keep the Holy Quran in her room.

“Those abducted in the Abuja-Kaduna train attack in March are still with the terrorists. Just a few of them have been released. It is unfortunate that the government is begging non-state actors to stop kidnapping Nigerians.

“It is generally believed that those in authority are helpless, complicit or both. Now, Nigeria is at the point of no return, showing all signs of a failed nation.

“Instead of tackling these atrocities by Fulani terrorists, government officials are busy planning and strategising for the 2023 General Elections. Something urgent must be done to avoid a final collapse of the country,” he added.

Adams, however, declared that that the Yoruba were no cowards, insisting that the only language the Fulani understand is violence, which he said the people of South-West were ready for.

This was just as he observed that the Buhari- led Federal Government had lost control of the situation as, according to him, it could no longer keep its citizens safe, secure and protected, noting sadly that such inaction on the part of the government and aggressive killing agenda of the Fulani were “already affecting Nigeria’s economy, which is the largest in Africa.

“The Yoruba are not cowards and will do everything legally possible to resist any attempt by Fulani terrorists to expand their territorial expansionist agenda to the South-West

“The way Butchers of Bosnia were left to commit atrocities for years before the United Nations moved against them, butchers in Nigeria are already on the rampage and something urgent must be done to stop them

“The repercussion of leaving them to continue to maim Nigerians, especially Yoruba, is better imagined. No part of Nigeria is safe again. The time for the United Nations to escalate this danger to a global concern is now,” Iba Adams said.

